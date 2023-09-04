Jimmy Buffett's final performance was a surprise appearance in Rhode Island

When Jimmy Buffett made a surprise appearance this summer in Rhode Island, no one knew then that it would be the final performance of his storied career.

The "Margaritaville" singer died Friday, Sept. 1, at his home in Sag Harbor, Long Island, after a four-year battle with Merkel cell carcinoma, according to his website. He was 76.

Buffett had continued to perform during his treatment for the rare, aggressive skin cancer.

In May, he announced he was rescheduling a concert with his Coral Reefer band at Credit One Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina, because he was hospitalized due to some urgent health issues.

"I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all," Buffett wrote on Facebook on May 18. "I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention."

Weeks later, on July 2, the beloved singer-songwriter surprised fans with a 45-minute set at the Sunset Cove in Portsmouth, RI.

The owner of the waterfront café, Mike MacFarlane, told NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR, that he was in awe when Buffett unexpectedly asked if he could perform there.

"You can't make that up. The wow factor was unbelievable," MacFarlane told WJAR.

At the time, the Sunset Cove shared photos to Facebook of Buffett singing, writing, "Nothing better than a surprise performance by Jimmy Buffett!! We've never seen so many smiles at one time!"

The legend also posed that night for a photo with Portsmouth police officers -- wearing a Hawaiian shirt with a drink in hand.

According to MacFarlane, hundreds were coming to see Buffett's band member Mac McAnally in concert that day, when the phone rang.

"Mac got a hold of me and said, 'Hey, Jimmy wants to come up and do a few songs. What do you think?' And I said, 'Let's find a way to make it happen,'" MacFarlane recalled to WJAR. "It was just impromptu. Just wanted to get out of the house."

Buffett, who was at his home on Long Island, "wrote a note that said 'be back in a minute'" and then flew to the Ocean State for his surprise show, WJAR reports.

"He was as genuine, sincere and humble and appreciative," MacFarlane said.

MacFarlane and "Parrotheads" across the world have been mourning the loss of the icon, with fans sharing their condolences on social media, including celebrities like Blake Shelton, Jon Bon Jovi and Elton John.

"I think most people are in shock," MacFarlane said. "It's going to be a void for a lot of people. But his music will live on forever. A lot of people have great memories of his concerts."

"'Margaritaville' will live here forever, and it's always going to be 5'oclock somewhere at Sunset Cove," MacFarlane added, sharing that his café is currently working on t-shirts to commemorate Buffett's final performance -- with proceeds going to charity.

