Craft chain Joann says it'll close these Mass., NH stores

Hundreds of Joann's craft stores will be closed nationwide, including 19 in Massachusetts, seven in New Hampshire and another 16 across New England under a plan the company announced Wednesday amid bankruptcy proceedings.

The Ohio-based chain known for its fabrics and other arts and crafts offerings filed for bankruptcy twice in two years, most recently in January. In that announcement, the company said its more than 800 stores, as well as its website, "are open in the ordinary course and continue to serve customers."

But the announcement on Wednesday said it would be asking the bankruptcy court for authority to close about 500 stores nationwide.

"This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on

our Team Members, our customers and all of the communities we serve. A careful analysis of store

performance and future strategic fit for the Company determined which stores should remain

operating as usual at this time. Right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure

the best path forward for JOANN," a representative for the company said in a statement.

Here are the New England stores set to close:

Massachusetts:

Hyannis

Middleton

Hanover

Natick

Westford

Burlington

North Billerica

Methuen

Saugus

East Walpole

Pittsfield

North Dartmouth

Raynham

North Attleboro

Seekonk

Ludlow

Hadley

Shrewsbury

Leominster

New Hampshire:

Newington

Seabrook

Rochester

Nashua

Belmont

Concord

West Lebanon

Maine:

Auburn

Waterville

Topsham

Vermont:

Rutland Town

Barre

Rhode Island:

Warwick

Connecticut:

See the full list of local closures at NBCConnecticut.com, which notes that no Joann's stores will remain in Connecticut.

