FBI

Jodi Cohen becomes first woman to lead FBI's Boston field office

FBI Director Christopher Wray named Jodi Cohen the new special agent in charge in Boston, succeeding Joe Bonavolonta, who retired in June

FBI Boston Division

For the first time, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has chosen a woman as the leader of its Boston field office.

Jodi Cohen, who previously headed the field office in Louisville, Kentucky, was named special agent in charge in Boston, the FBI said Monday.

Director Christopher Wray selected Cohen to succeed Joe Bonavolonta, who retired in June.

The bureau says Cohen began her FBI career in 2005 as a special agent in New York. Before leading Louisville's field office, she held a leadership position with the Inspection Division at the FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C., and served as assistant special agent in charge in Seattle.

