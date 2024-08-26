Jogger bit by coyote in Marblehead

A jogger was bit by an animal Monday in Marblehead, Massachusetts, possibly by a coyote, and residents are being asked to stay alert.

Marblehead police say they received a report Monday evening of a dog bite to an individual jogging along Brown Street on the Neck. After an investigation by animal control and the animal inspector, it was determined that the biting animal was possibly a coyote.

Police say the jogger's injuries are non-life threatening.

Residents on the Neck are asked to be aware and to report any coyotes they may see during daylight hours for the next couple of days.

If the biting animal was rabid, its would decline rapidly in the next few days, police said in a public notice posted to Facebook.

Rabies are rare, according to the post, however police would like to take extra precaution and be sure the public is safe.

It’s possible that this is an isolated incident, and the coyote was startled by the jogger, but residents are still being asked to report any sightings to the Marblehead Police Department immediately.

Police, animal control and environmental police are aware of the situation and will be monitoring the area.