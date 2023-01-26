John Mayer Hitting the Road With Solo Tour in 2023, Including Stop in Boston

In what's being billed a "groundbreaking solo acoustic arena tour," and for the first time in his career, John Mayer is hitting the road with 19 concert shows across North America in 2023.

His second stop will be at Boston's TD Garden on March 13.

The news was announced on Thursday morning with a news release from Live Nation, as Mayer tweeted he'll be playing old songs, newer songs and "songs you haven't heard yet that I'll be road testing."

Solo Tour 2023. Just like the early days. I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing - all on acoustic, electric, and piano. Hope to see you there…

Mayer's voice has been a fixture in pop music for the past 20 years, creating major hits like "Your Body Is a Wonderland" and "Waiting on the World to Change."

His 2023 tour will feature full acoustic sets by Mayer, as he is joined by special guests that include Lizzy McAlpine and Alec Benjamin.

Tickets to see the Grammy award-winning artist on the road will go on presale on Feb. 1 at 9 a.m., which will run through Feb 2 at 10 p.m.

Tickets go on general sale Feb. 3 at 9 a.m.

Mayer joins a growing lineup of major concert tours stopping at TD Garden in Boston in 2023, a list that so far includes Madonna and Shania Twain.

Here's a complete list of shows on Mayer's spring 2023 tour.