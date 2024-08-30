Boston College

Boston College community, NHL world react to deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

Teams, players and fans from across the hockey world mourned the deaths of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew.

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston College community and hockey fans across the world are mourning Friday morning after the Columbus Blue Jackets confirmed the deaths of star player Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and his younger brother Matthew, 29.

The brothers were were struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while riding their bikes in Salem County, New Jersey, Thursday night, police said.

Both brothers played hockey at Boston College, with Johnny being named the Hobey Baker Award winner for the 2013-14 season as the top player in college hockey.

Boston College fans and hockey lovers throughout the country mourned the loss of the brothers while remembering the people they were on and off the ice.

Local

Patients will suffer with closures of Steward Health Care hopsitals, staff says

New Hampshire

Florida woman killed in crash on Route 101 in Epping, NH

Johnny Gaudreau played 11 NHL seasons, nine with the Calgary Flames and two with the Blue Jackets, while Matthew played for several minor league teams.

Teams from across the NHL, as well as one of Matthew's former teams, sent their condolences Friday morning.

This article tagged under:

Boston College
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us