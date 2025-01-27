Josh Kraft forms campaign committee to run for Boston mayor

Josh Kraft, the son of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, has now officially formed a campaign committee to run for Boston mayor.

The Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance said in a post around 9:30 a.m. Monday that Kraft had organized a committee for mayor of Boston.

The Office of Campaign and Political Finance's website lists Allison Murray, of Providence, Rhode Island, as campaign chair and treasurer.

A source close to Kraft confirmed to NBC10 Boston last week that he was planning to run for mayor of Boston and expects to make a formal announcement sometime next month.

Kraft will face off against incumbent Michelle Wu, who said in an interview last year that she expects to make her official announcement in 2025. Wu gave birth to her third child earlier this month and has said she is not planning to take maternity leave.

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn, the son of former Mayor Ray Flynn, had been considering a run as well, but announced earlier this month that he would not seek the office.

Kraft is president of the New England Patriots Foundation and responsible for the family philanthropic initiatives such as the Patriots Foundation, the Revolution Charitable Foundation, and the Kraft Center for Community Health.

He previously spent 30 years with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston, starting there in 1990 as a program coordinator at what is now the Edgerley Family South Boston Club. He has also worked with the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts, currently serving as its board chair.