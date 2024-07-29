mbta

Arrest made after man shot near MBTA Orange Line station in JP, police say

Police didn't immediately know the extent of the wounded person's injuries

By Asher Klein

First responders at the scene of a daylight shooting near an Orange Line stop in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood on Monday, July 29, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A man was shot near an MBTA station in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

The shooting was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the area of 245 Centre Street, according to Boston police. That address is the Jackson Square Orange Line stop, where a large number of police were seen soon afterward.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said they arrested a person on a scooter who matched the description of the wanted person. A firearm was recovered. That person's name was not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Department.

It wasn't immediately clear if MBTA service was impacted by the shooting.

