JP restaurant El Oriental De Cuba has closed

A beloved restaurant in Jamaica Plain has shut down after nearly 30 years in business.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page (via a Facebook post from Alberto Vasallo of El Mundo Boston), El Oriental de Cuba on Centre Street has closed its doors, with an El Mundo article posting a note from the Garcia family that says the following:

We would like to begin by thanking our dedicated employees for all their wonderful years of service and their loyalty. We would never have done it without you. Our most sincere gratitude to the community of Jamaica Plain, our patrons, friends, and family for all the love and patronage you have bestowed upon us....our family will always be proud and humbled to have been a part of the journey and will treasure all of the happy memories of El Oriental and the positive impact that it brought to Jamaica Plain, and the City of Boston.

The note mentions that a brand new Mexican restaurant called Abuela's Table will open in the space, with the owner/Executive Chef of Tu y Yo in Somerville being behind it.

El Oriental de Cuba has received countless awards over the years for its Cuban fare, including such items as its Cuban sandwich along with paella, grilled skirt steak, fried pork chops, chicken fricassee, and braised oxtail.

The address for El Oriental de Cuba (and the upcoming Abuela's Table) is 416 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain, MA, 02130.

