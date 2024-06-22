Jrue Holiday holds meet-and-greet with Celtics fans in Natick

It's been a busy -- in the best possible way -- week for Boston Celtics players and their fanbase.

First the C's defeated the Dallas Mavericks in dominant fashion at TD Garden Monday night to win their 18th championship, the most in NBA history.

Next they boarded a plane with the Larry O'Brien trophy and flew to Miami for a quick celebratory trip.

They returned to Boston Wednesday and head coach Joe Mazzulla brought the championship trophy to several North End restaurants, including Strega, Table Boston and Umbria, stopping at Strega for dinner. He also visited the Nonantum Boxing Club in Newton, where he works out regularly.

The team reunited Friday for the duck boat parade, celebrating a banner day in the City of Champions with over a million people estimated to have turned out for the rolling rally.

Relive the NBA champion Boston Celtics' entire duck boat parade on Friday, June 21, 2024.

And the party didn't stop there. Some of the players and Coach Joe Mazzulla showed up late Friday afternoon at Cisco Brewers in the Seaport.

Despite the subpar weather Saturday, Jrue Holiday held a meet-and-greet at Dick's Sporting Goods in Natick, Massachusetts, much to the delight of his fans.

It was a short window, but Holiday paid his fans a lot of attention, assuring them that Boston is like no other.

The star Celtics player was greeted with a lot of love and energy, with some fans giving him letters and gifts.

"I'm over the moon," one fan said at the event. "I love Jrue."

"I love him. I love him. That's all I have to say," another said.

"I was glad to come out," said Aliaun Iscandari, who went to the same high school in L.A. as Holiday. "I think he's an inspiration to all of us, especially to me, I try to model my game after him, especially on defense, and just attitude and grit."

As for how Holiday is feeling?

"It hasn't slowed down yet, so it hasn't hit me yet," he said. "It's been nonstop since we won and it's been fun, you know what I mean? Hopefully it stays that way."

There's another opportunity at Dick's on Boylston Street Sunday for fans looking for some players autographs. We're told Derrick White and Al Horford will be there.