Judge won't dismiss 2 Karen Read charges: ‘the defendant was not acquitted'

The judge overseeing the Karen Read case has denied her motion to dismiss two of the charges against her, allowing prosecutors to bring all three charges, including second-degree murder, at the retrial in the closely watched case.

Judge Beverly Cannone issued the ruling Friday, two weeks to the day after holding a hearing where she heard arguments from the defense team and prosecutors about dropping the charges.

"After careful consideration, this Court concludes that because the defendant was not acquitted of any charges and defense counsel consented to the Court's declaration of a mistrial, double jeopardy is not implicated by retrial of the defendant," Cannone wrote in her 21-page ruling. "The motion is therefore DENIED."

Read's next murder trial is set to begin in January. Cannone has previously said she expected her ruling on Read's motion to dismiss to be appealed.

Read's defense had said in moving to dismiss the pair of charges, including second-degree murder and leaving the scene of personal injury, that five jurors have come forward — three directly to them — and confirmed the jury was only unable to agree on the manslaughter charge. The defense argued that retrial on those two charges would violate double jeopardy protections because the jury had unanimously agreed to acquit Read on those charges.

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office, which is prosecuting the Read case, released a statement Friday morning in response to Cannone's ruling.

"We believe that the judge’s decision is consistent with almost 200 years of case law," the statement said. "We are moving forward to trying this case January 27."

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to Read's lawyers for comment on Friday's ruling.

Read is accused of ramming into her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him for dead in a snowstorm outside a Canton home in January 2022, though her team has maintained that she was framed. Her two-month trial ended when jurors declared they were hopelessly deadlocked and a judge declared a mistrial on the fifth day of deliberations.

Her defense team filed the motion to dismiss a week after the mistrial was declared, leaving unresolved a case that has divided the community of Canton and attracted attention far beyond Massachusetts.