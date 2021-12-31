Local

Massachusetts

Judge Denies Medical Parole for Mass. Man Convicted of Killing 15

By Associated Press

GettyImages-941030064
Getty Images

A judge has denied an appeal for medical parole from a Massachusetts man convicted of killing 15 people by setting fire to a rooming house in 1984.

The Salem News reports that 57-year-old James Carver, who is serving 15 consecutive life terms in connection with the fire in Beverly, uses a wheelchair and cited several medical conditions when he applied for release last year.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The state’s prisons commissioner denied the request. In a ruling Thursday, a Superior Court judge said the commissioner’s findings were supported by the available evidence.

Carver’s attorney argued that prisons officials had misrepresented surveillance video of a confrontation Carver had with guards.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us