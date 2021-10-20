Local

New Hampshire

Judge Dismisses Request to Stop NH School Mask Mandates

Parents challenged the legality of mask mandates on grounds including that they violate a state law prohibiting the use of “dangerous restraint techniques" in schools

A judge dismissed a request to stop enforcing a mask-wearing policy at a number of school districts in New Hampshire's Rockingham County.

Parents of children in the districts alleged in a lawsuit filed in August that wearing masks causes their children to have difficulty breathing, develop facial acne and rashes, suffer anxiety and experience headaches.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The parents challenged the legality of mask mandates on the grounds that they violate a state law prohibiting the use of “dangerous restraint techniques" in schools; that the school districts lack the authority to issue mask mandates and that the state Health Department's authority under regulations concerning communicable diseases conflicts with the mandates.

Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Marguerite Wageling ruled on Saturday that the plaintiffs haven't established a likelihood of success on their arguments.

Local

lawrence 6 mins ago

4 Minors, Mother Arrested in Fight Near Lawrence High School, Police Say

coronavirus 55 mins ago

Massachusetts Prepares for Child COVID Vaccine Rollout

The parents sued school districts in Exeter, Brentwood, Kensington, and Stratham.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Hampshirecoronavirusmask mandateRockingham County
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us