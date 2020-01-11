Judge: Ex-Lawmaker’s Judgement Has Not Improved “One Iota”

A judge says online activity by a former New Hampshire lawmaker who served jail time on charges of drug possession and trying to lure a 14-year-old girl over Facebook into a sexual encounter suggest that his judgment has not improved "one iota."

A court hearing was held Friday for 34-year-old Kyle Tasker. Prosecutors say Tasker was back online after his release, trying to communicate with the girl's friend.

They asked a judge to impose a six-month suspended sentence. The Concord Monitor reports that Tasker's defense lawyer said there's no evidence that he tried to contact the victim directly.