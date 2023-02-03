Local

Woburn

Judge Orders Mass. Teachers Association to Stop Supporting Woburn Strike

Teachers in Woburn, Massachusetts, have been on strike, keeping schools closed all week

By Mike Manzoni and Kirsten Glavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

As the teacher strike continued Friday in Woburn, Massachusetts, keeping schools for a fifth straight day, a judge has ordered the state's largest teachers union to stop supporting it.

The judge granted an injunction against the Massachusetts Teachers Association, ordering the union to stop "encouraging or condoning" the strike.

Previously, the Woburn Teachers Association was ordered to pay tens of thousands of dollars for remaining on strike Thursday and Friday.

The mayor's office said the union did not show up to negotiate Friday, but the Woburn Teachers Association says that's untrue.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

With feels-like temperatures below zero, teachers said they would rather be inside.

We take a look at what's behind the growing trend of teacher strikes in Massachusetts.

"We wanted to be back in class last Monday. So we'll see what happens, but I think we're optimistic," teacher Christy Nickerson said Friday.

The outdoor heaters they brought in didn't work, so hand and toe warmers had to do.

Mayor Scott Galvin says the city is offering a one-year deal with a 3.25% raise, followed by a three-year deal with a nearly 11% raise over those years. But teachers say that's not enough.

No deal was reached Wednesday between the Woburn Teachers Association and the city, meaning schools will remain closed for a fourth day.

More Woburn News

i-95 Jan 27

Truck Rolls Over in Woburn, Closing I-93-to-I-95 Ramp Indefinitely and Hurting Driver

boston restaurant talk Jan 12

Ramen O'Bowl to Open in Cambridge; Owners of Bayberry Cafe in Woburn Are Behind It

This article tagged under:

WoburnMassachusettsteacher strike
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us