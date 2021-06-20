Local

NH Police

Judge Says Disciplinary Hearings for NH Police Officers Should Be Public

The judge's decision came as the Legislature voted to make disciplinary proceedings public

A judge says disciplinary hearings for New Hampshire police officers accused of misconduct should not be automatically held behind closed doors.

The judge's decision came as the Legislature voted to make disciplinary proceedings public. A Sununu spokesman told New Hampshire Public Radio that the governor supports the bill.

The Union Leader sued over the disciplinary proceedings of two police officers in Manchester.

A judge agreed that the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council's practice of shielding hearings and certain records from public view, if requested by the officer, was a violation of the public's right to know. 

