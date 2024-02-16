Prosecutors dismiss case against Boston Bruins star Milan Lucic

Prosecutors in the assault case for Boston Bruins veteran Milan Lucic dismissed the charges against him Friday — after filing for a motion to use the 911 call made from the night of the alleged assault.

In court Friday, Assistant District Attorney Samuel Jones called the 911 operator from that call as a witness. Lucic was inside the courtroom, but his wife declined to testify, invoking her spousal privilege.

Lucic faced a judge and listened to the 911 tape made by his wife the night of the alleged assault.

The Bruins player faced assault charges after an altercation with his wife on Nov. 18, 2023.

Police said the woman who called said "her husband" tried to strangle her after claiming he couldn't find his phone.

Lucic allegedly grabbed her by the hair and pulled her back saying, "She wasn't going anywhere." Officers responding to the scene said Lucic appeared to be intoxicated.

Lucic's defense argued the 911call should be inadmissible because they said she had time to fabricate her statement to the 911 operator in the time that it took her to go downstairs and make the call.

The defense also said his wife told police the red marks found on her chest were not from Lucic trying to strangle her.

The hockey forward was arrested last fall for assault and battery on an intimate partner after an incident at his Boston apartment and pleaded not guilty at his arraignment several days later.

Lucic has been on an indefinite leave of absence from the team since that time and remains free on personal recognizance bail. He also entered the NHL players assistance program.

At a pretrial hearing on Jan. 19, Lucic's attorney requested a bench trial, waiving his client's right to a jury trial.

According to a police report provided to NBC10 Boston by sources, officers responded to Lucic's residence in the early morning hours of Nov. 18 after a woman called 911, saying her husband had attempted to choke her.

Police said the woman later identified her husband as Lucic.

According to the police report, Lucic was upset over a cellphone and at one point, he allegedly grabbed his wife's hair and pulled her back, telling her she wasn't going anywhere.

Lucic's wife told police that during the night, her husband couldn't locate his phone after returning to the apartment after a night out. She said he began yelling at her, demanding his phone back, believing she had hidden it. She told him she didn't have his phone and didn't know where it was. That's when the assault occurred.

When asked by police if Lucic had strangled her, she reportedly said no.

Officers said Lucic appeared intoxicated, telling them "nothing had happened" but refusing to explain any further. He was then arrested.

Police said they saw a broken lamp on one of the nightstands inside the apartment and what appeared to be a small amount of broken glass on the floor.

Lucic is a veteran of over 1,300 NHL games with the Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames. He won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011 and is back with the team after signing a one-year free agent contract last summer worth $1 million with $500,000 in possible additional incentives.