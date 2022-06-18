Juneteenth Celebrations Already Underway in Boston

Juneteenth is now recognized as a federal holiday after being signed into law by President Joe Biden last year. The day celebrates the emancipation of slaves and is officially the 19th -- which falls on Sunday -- but festivities were already underway in Boston on Friday.

Young performers showcased their talents at a Juneteenth celebration inside Boston City Hall that was organized by Boston's Black Employee Network. Musicians and dancers paid tribute to their heritage at the event.

Massachusetts College of Art and Design held a panel discussion, taking a look at equity, freedom and the future. NBC10 Boston's Latoyia Edwards was a keynote speaker and reporter Malcolm Johnson emceed.

"It means a lot you know for everybody to come out especially from the pandemic and being shutdown for awhile,” said Mary Ann Berryman.

Coming together is a big part of this weekend, something that happened at Roxbury's block party, where there was locally sold Pan African merchandise.

"I'm so happy that it is finally a holiday, but now we have to do the work," Lisa Lee said.

There were jubilant celebrations of the progress made and equal attention to the work that remains.

“We’re dealing with gentrification. We’re dealing with the housing crisis. We’re trying to address environmental issues,” one man shared.

“It’s being a woman. It’s being a woman of color. It’s being a family member of people who are not women of color," Lee said.

“The racial wealth gap didn’t happen by accident. It’s systemic. It’s forged over time. Decades even centuries for some of us,“ another man shared.

Imari Paris Jeffries is the executive director of King Boston, the nonprofit behind the party and weeklong Embrace Ideas Festival, celebrating music, ideas, culture and community.

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when the Emancipation Proclamation was brought to enslaved people in Texas — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued it. After Juneteenth became a federal holiday, more corporations got involved in promoting and celebrating it — though not all efforts have been well-received. Dartmouth history professor Matthew Delmont joins LX News to discuss celebrating the holiday respectfully.

“Boston is one of the country’s storytelling cities. So if a city like Boston can celebrate Juneteenth and tell a new story about who we are, so can the rest of the country,” Jeffries said.

It's a countrywide challenge issued by Boston leaders looking to reshape the city.

“We are so excited about what’s to come and so we’re trying to make sure that opportunity and access is available. That information is accessible and that people know that there are resources here in this community.”

A Juneteenth celebration will take place Saturday in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, and a parade will begin Sunday in Roxbury's Nubian Square.

The celebrations will last throughout this upcoming weekend. Since Juneteenth falls on Sunday, it is a federally recognized holiday on Monday. Non-essential state offices will also be closed on June 20.

Nubian Square will be rockin' Friday night, June 17, with a free Juneteenth block party. The square is always a living part of not only Boston history but American history. Kwani Lunis got the lowdown from the founder of Live Like a Local Tours.