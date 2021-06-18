Juneteenth Celebrations Planned Throughout Mass. This Weekend

Juneteenth -–also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Liberation Day, and Emancipation Day – celebrates and commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

That’s what most events will focus on in Massachusetts this weekend, with special significance, since this year will be the first that Juneteenth is recognized as an official state holiday.

The One Night in Boston free Juneteenth event kicks off Friday evening in Nubian Square at 6:30 p.m., featuring a film premiere and musical performances from groups like Boston’s Children's Chorus and Project STEP. A number of other Boston organizations are hosting events this weekend as well, including the Museum of Fine arts.

Community groups in Attleboro, including the National Black Doll Museum, will hold a “Still We Rise Juneteenth Celebration” this Saturday at Capron Park, featuring entertainment and educational presentations.

13FOREST Gallery in Arlington is launching an exhibition on Saturday, too, featuring work by Boston-area artists whose works pay tribute to Black history and Black leaders.

Additionally, the cities of Newburyport and New Bedford are hosting their own Juneteenth events at their respective city halls.

On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, bringing life-changing news to people living in slavery there: the Confederacy had fallen, and all enslaved people were now free. That day, June 19, would become known as Juneteenth, a day of celebration and reflection for Black Americans and people of all races across the country.

Last year, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed a measure to designate the historic day a state holiday, and on Tuesday, the United States Senate passed a bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. Since the Massachusetts measure didn’t go into effect until July of 2020, this Monday will be the first time the state officially celebrates the holiday.