Jurors See Blood-Stained Clothes Worn by Slain Doctors

The trial of a man accused of murdering two doctors in their South Boston penthouse continued on Wednesday for a seventh day of testimony.

The jury heard from criminologists who testified about the evidence found at the scene, including the victims clothing.

Teixiera is accused of stabbing doctors Lina Bolanos and Richard Field to death in May of 2017. He was once a doorman in the couple's condo building and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In court, Boston Police criminologist Kathryne Hall held up the clothes the doctors were wearing when they were found dead. She said they tested positive for blood and smelled strongly of cleaning solution. Earlier in the trial, police testified that cleaning supplies were poured all over the floors of the couple's penthouse.

During cross-examination, defense attorney Steven Sack criticized the police work done in the case. Throughout the trial, he has argued authorities jumped to conclusions when they shot Teixeira in the hallway on the night of the killings.

The jury also heard from several experts from the Boston Police Crime Lab. They testified that traces of Teixeira's DNA was found at the crime scene, but none of his fingerprints were found. Prosecutors said that is because the defendant was likely wearing the gloves that were recovered when the killings occurred.

Testimony will continue on Thursday as prosecutors near the end of their case. It is still not known if Teixeira will take the stand in his own defense.