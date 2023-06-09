Jurors taken to the scene where Weymouth police officer and woman were killed

A Weymouth neighborhood became an extension of the Norfolk County courtroom Friday as attorneys led the judge and jurors through the streets where Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna and resident Vera Adams were killed nearly five years ago.

The jurors were instructed to examine the locations referenced throughout the trial. They include the Queen Anne’s Gate Apartments in Weymouth where Emanuel Lopes is accused of taking his then girlfriend’s white BMW, the intersection of Main Street (Route 18) and Columbian Street where he allegedly crashed into another vehicle and Burton Terrace where the shooting happened.

When they returned to the courtroom, witnesses described the moments their paths crossed with the driver of a white BMW on the morning of July 15, 2018.

“As he was passing there were stones flying, a little bit of fishtailing in the car,” Kevin Pearson recalled. “He flew through the red light at Route 139.”

Prosecutors allege it was Lopes, then 20 years old, behind the wheel who crashed into another vehicle near South Shore Hospital and ran away.

William Kendall testified he was drinking coffee and reading the paper that Sunday morning when he heard a loud crash in his kitchen. He found a large rock on the kitchen floor with glass from the window scattered around.

“I dialed 911 and I heard what I took to be gunshots. I then laid down immediately and yelled to my wife, Judy, ‘Get down! Get down,’” said Kendall. “My fear was that she would look out the window to see what was going on.”

He said he counted four or five gunshots as he lay on the ground. Then he heard shouting outside.

“I recall the words were something to the effect, ‘Give up, you are surrounded.’ I heard no more gunshots so I went upstairs and gave my wife a huge hug. It was an emotional time.”

Another witness called to the stand described finding what appeared to be a bullet hole in the gutter over her garage door.

These testimonies provide a glimpse of what is to come as the trial resumes next week.

The witness list includes a resident who told investigators he witnessed the assault and shooting of Sgt. Chesna and that he and his wife tried to help him -- moments they will likely have to relive in court as the trial continues next week.