‘Just a shame': Falmouth reacts to holiday blaze on Main Street

The cause of a New Year’s Day fire that tore through Falmouth, on Cape Cod, is still unknown, but it’s not thought to be suspicious.

Flames broke out at a multi-use building at 176 Main Street early Monday evening, leaving heartache for people who live and work in Falmouth.

”You can’t believe it’s happening,” said Amy Olson, who was displaced from her apartment by the fire. "It’s not real. Everyone’s just screaming and yelling, fire trucks and ambulances. Just intense."

There are four apartments on the second floor of the building and four small businesses on the first. A passerby reported fire was coming from the second floor, and firefighters confirmed that once on scene. The fire spread throughout the apartment and into the attic, the fire department said. It took about an hour to bring it under control.

”There was one business that was open and they were just finishing up for the day. Those businesses down below sustained some smoke damage, but mostly water damage,” said Lt. Craig O’Malley, of the Falmouth Fire Department.

A press release from the Falmouth Fire Rescue Department said the businesses below the second flood sustained significant smoke and water damage. Utilities were shut off and the building is uninhabitable.

We’re told the building is about 100 years old and is well known in the historic Cape Cod business district.

“It’s just a shame. It’s a beautiful part of Main Street. Great shops, great owners here,” one woman said.

WJAR Flames shot out from a Main Street apartment above commercial stores on Monday night in the downtown Falmouth shopping area, where there are several nearby businesses. (WJAR)

Everyone in the building was able to get out own their own but they were reporting smoke inhalation. Two people in the unit where the fire started suffered minor injuries and they were taken to Falmouth Hospital. A third person was evaluated but refused transport. A firefighter was hurt as well. He was treated and released from the hospital. Everyone is expected to be OK.

”Thankful that nobody got hurt and it’s really sad because Main Street in Falmouth is a wonderful little village,” another woman said.

No word on when people who have been displaced can return to their homes or jobs. Town inspectional services and the health department will further evaluate the structural integrity of the building.