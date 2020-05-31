Local

‘Justice for George Floyd’ Protest to Take Place at Boston City Hall Plaza

The event was scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday

A chain portrait of George Floyd is part of the memorial for him
AP Photo/Jim Mone

Protestors in Boston will host a peaceful protest on Sunday afternoon in honor of George Floyd.

Floyd died while in police custody after a Minneapolis officer continued to kneel on his neck, despite Floyd's pleas saying he couldn't breathe. The officer was arrested and charged with murder Friday.

The protest was scheduled for 3 p.m. at Boston City Hall Plaza.

Boston is just one of many cities where protests are happening, including Minneapolis, Denver, New York, Phoenix, Columbus, Albuquerque and Louisville.

According to the event's Facebook page, attendees are encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

