Justin Bieber Describes Past Drug Use That Was So Bad His Security Would Check His Pulse

"It was like I had all this success and it was still like: I’m still sad, and I’m still in pain. And I still have these unresolved issues," he told GQ

By Minyvonne Burke

Justin Bieber at One Love Manchester Benefit Concert in June, 2017
Kevin Mazur /Getty Images

Justin Bieber opened up about the struggles of being a young pop star and his past drug use, saying in a new interview with GQ magazine that his bodyguards would sneak into his room at night and check his pulse to make sure he was still alive.

Bieber had a few brushes with the law and displayed some erratic behavior. The singer told the magazine that at times during his career, he yearned for a sense of normalcy. In one instance, he and his friend hid his passport in hopes that he could take some time off.

Bieber also disclosed his health issues. Last year, he revealed that he had Lyme disease. But the pop star said that now he is "a lot healthier," and credits his relationship with God and his marriage to wife Hailey for helping him get on a better path.

