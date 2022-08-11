Child Charged With Murdering Woman, Her 2 Kids in Northfield, NH

A child is being charged with murdering a mother and her two young children found shot to death in Northfield, New Hampshire, last week.

The arrest was announced Thursday by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes and Northfield Police Chief John Raffaelly. They didn't share the suspect's name, age or other identifying information, citing legal restrictions on sharing information on children charged with crimes.

Police found the bodies of 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two sons, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney, in their Northfield home on the morning of Aug. 3 while responding to a 911 call. Each died of a single gunshot wound, autopsies found.

Investigators previously said they do not believe the killings were a random event.

Law enforcement searched for evidence in the case on Saturday in Northfield and Tilton, and again on Wednesday near Interstate 93 in Concord, Canterbury and Tilton, but didn't immediately say if they discovered any evidence related to the case.

The investigation into the killing of a mother and her two young sons in Northfield, New Hampshire had officers searching off I-93 Wednesday.

As the investigation continued, rumors spread in Northfield, a town of fewer than 5,000 residents north of Concord and southwest of the Lakes Region.

"Every other customer is coming in saying something about the gun and who did it," Barbara Moulton, who works at a local convenience store, told NBC10 Boston.

"The first three or four days people were really scared, like, 'Oh no, who was it?'" she added.

A funeral was planned for Kassandra Sweeney Saturday in Concord.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoff Ward said last week that the attorney general's office had been in contact with the children's father, Sean Sweeney, and he has been "very cooperative and helpful in this investigation." He said the attorney general's victim witness advocate is working with him and his family.

"The search activity poses no danger to the public and will consist of a search for physical information," the attorney general's office said in a statement.

"He is obviously beyond devastated as a result of these crimes," Ward said.

Sweeney spoke about the case for the first time in a Facebook post Sunday morning.

"I wanted to thank everyone for the outreach and support, while things will never be 'normal' again my body finally shut down and let me get some sleep last night and I woke up feeling as 'normal' as possible," he wrote.

Sweeney said he is "unable to confirm anything as to what happened and who is responsible" and called his wife Kassandra "the most amazing, caring, sweetest all around good person that anyone could ever meet," while adding that she loved their children very much.