Juvenile Critically Injured in Somerville Shooting

A juvenile sustained critical injuries in an overnight shooting in Somerville, Massachusetts, police said.

Around 1:35 a.m. Monday, Somerville officers responded to the intersection of Jacques Grant streets for multiple shots fired.

There, police found a juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where they are said to be in critical but stable condition.

Police did not provide any immediate information on a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerville Police Department at 617-625-1600 x 7226.

An investigation is ongoing.