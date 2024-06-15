Juvenile involved in crash on motocross track in Wareham

A juvenile was involved in a crash on a motocross track in Wareham, Massachusetts, on Saturday, according to police.

Wareham police confirmed that Wareham EMS and the Onset Fire Department were called to the track on 131 Atwood Farm Way around 12:30 p.m. The condition of the juvenile involved was not immediately released.

Diamond MX, which operates the track at that location, described the situation as a "tragic accident" and said they will be closed Sunday.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office has been called in to investigate.

Wareham police said that en route to the call, one of their officers was involved in a crash. That officer was taken to Tobey Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

