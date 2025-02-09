On Sunday night, rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West, shared a post on social media about the age at which people can marry in Massachusetts, in connection with singer R. Kelly.

"MARRIAGE

AGE (W/ PARENTAL CONSENT) IN MASSACHUSETTS IS 14," Ye wrote on X, formerly Twitter, including a picture of Kelly, who's been sentenced to decades in prison for of child pornography and enticement of minors for sex.

While it wasn't immediately clear what point Ye was making — he didn't share more amid a blitz of posts on X Super Bowl Sunday, before his account was apparently taken down — the point about the age that people can get married in Massachusetts is incorrect.

State law was changed in 2022 to prohibit anyone under 18 to get married, regardless of whether their parents gave permission, according to an update to a post on "Child Brides" originally written in 2007.

After a nearly three-hour hearing, the R&B singer was sentenced to 30 years in prison over convictions of racketeering and sex trafficking.

"Note: In 2022 the law was amended to prohibit marriage for individuals under the age of eighteen, regardless of parental consent. People must now be eighteen or older to marry in Massachusetts," the update said.

The original post noted that, despite places online listing various minimum marriage ages with parental consent, there was no set minimum age in Massachusetts law, and that a judge had to approve of the marriage as well.

Ye has posted other controversial comments on X in recent days, including proclaiming that he is a Nazi and as he walked back an apology for previous statements about Jewish people.

The rapper shared Sunday night that he believed his X account would soon be taken down, and it was no longer available on the website just after 11 p.m. A message read, "This account doesn’t exist."

Ye also appeared in an apparently homemade commercial during the Super Bowl in which he's seated in a dentist's chair.

"I spent all the money for the commercial on these new teeth, so, once again, I had to shoot it on the iPhone," Ye said in the spot, which teased his website.

Last week, Ye and his wife, Bianca Censori, sparked more controversy in an appearance at the Grammy's red carpet at which Censori appeared naked under a sheer dress.

Ye’s wife Bianca Censori made quite a fashion statement at the 2025 Grammys.