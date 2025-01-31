Off-the-record notes from Karen Read interview in question at Friday hearing

The Karen Read case is expected to return to Norfolk Superior Court on Friday for a hearing to discuss whether a journalist's off-the-record notes should be included in the upcoming trial.

In December, a judge granted prosecutors' request for access to off-the-record interviews, notes and other documents involving conversations that Read had with Boston Magazine reporter Gretchen Voss. In Friday's hearing Voss is expected to petition for reconsideration of that material. She says its release would impair her ability to accurately report on news.

Read is accused of hitting her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV in January 2022 and leaving him to die in a snowstorm. She faces second-degree murder and other charges. Read has maintained her innocence and claims she is the victim of a police coverup. Her first trial, which captured attention across the country, ended in a mistrial last summer.

She has spoken to multiple media outlets about her case, sometimes in lengthy sit-down interviews, and prosecutors have requested portions of the content for their case.

The judge presiding over the Karen Read murder trial has ruled that interview materials from two local news outlets must be turned over to lawyers ahead of her retrial.

Boston Magazine previously turned over some material from its interview, including audio where off-the-record conversation was redacted, but Judge Beverly Cannone said that those "redacted materials suggest that the account she gave to Boston Magazine may have differed in certain respects from expected evidence at trial and from other accounts she has given; however, the redactions prevent the Commonwealth from fully understanding the defendant's statements."

A lawyer for Boston Magazine and Voss has previously said that reporters have the right to keep confidential information private.

Read will be retried for murder in April.