Karen Read case sets stage for Canton election

Just two weeks away from the high-profile murder trial against Karen Read, the case seems to be influencing municipal elections in Canton, Massachusetts.

In fact, the way the town has handled the murder case is part of the reason why two women decided to run against the two incumbents in the first place.

Rita Lombardi and Trish Boyden are challenging incumbents Mike Loughran and Tom Theodore, who did not respond to NBC10 Boston requests for comment, for the Canton Select Board.

"We plan to make history today," said Lombardi. "This movement, which started with Karen Read, OK, for truth and transparency … it transcends politics."

"There is a chasm that has never been in this town," said Boyden. "It's a mile long and 10 feet deep."

Protesters gathered outside the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office in opposition to prosecutors' motion to create a "buffer zone" keeping the public and certain clothing away from the courthouse during Karen Read's murder trial.

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, in January of 2022. Her lawyers say she's being framed as part of a massive coverup — something prosecutors have denied.

The trial is set to begin April 16.

Some voters say the case is completely unrelated to local politics, but others say it shines a light on a lack of transparency in town.

"The way this election is going — it was for the wrong reasons. There's a lot of anger," Canton resident Joe Masciarelli said. "I don't believe in the big conspiracy theory. There are just too many people that they are looking at here."

"There's a lot that went on that is covered up by people that have been here a long time," said resident Eleanor Moles.

"I think she's innocent. Things just don't add up," said Johanna Falk.

"I don't really have a firm opinion on it right now," resident Elizabeth Hedges said. "It's he-said-she-said, so I'm curious how it's going to unfold in the courtroom."