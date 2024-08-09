Judge to hear motion to dismiss two charges in Karen Read murder case

Karen Read is back in court Friday.

Her attorneys are trying to get two of her charges dismissed: second degree murder and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

In court Friday, Judge Beverly Cannone will hear arguments on whether to dismiss those two charges from both the defense and prosecution after multiple jurors who were on the case now allegedly claim during deliberations the entire jury agreed Read was not guilty of either.

Read is also facing a third charge — manslaughter while driving under the influence. At this time, it's unclear if the jury had an answer to that charge.

The hearing comes as NBC10 Boston learned of the effects Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor had on this case. He was the lead investigator in the case.

New documents obtained exclusively by NBC10 Boston show the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office, which prosecuted Read, sent a Brady letter earlier this month to 13 criminal defense attorneys in four cases.

The letter states that Proctor, who was involved in each investigation, has been subject to cross-examination regarding issues like conflict of interest and bias. It notes that he's under investigation and suspended without pay.

"Proctor didn't all the work in this case. There were all a whole bunch of other people in the Read case who did work. Imagine if he's really the Seminole key prosecutorial witness in a case. I don't know if I would be comfortable putting him up as a witness. The DA's office may have to consider dropping some cases where he is a Seminole witness," said Chris Dearborn, Suffolk University law professor.

Based on recent case law by the Supreme Judicial Court, the district attorney's office was in some ways dictated to offer up that information.

The hearing to dismiss two charges in the Read case will take place Friday afternoon.