Karen Read defense team demands access to evidence it says the Commonwealth is withholding

Lawyers for Karen Read — the Massachusetts woman charged with second degree murder in the death of her police officer boyfriend in a case that has garnered national attention and controversy — are demanding access to evidence they say the Commonwealth has been holding back.

Read is accused of killing John O'Keefe on Jan. 29, 2022, after a night out at the bar. Police said she ran him over with her SUV while dropping him off at a house party in Canton, after they had been arguing.

Norfolk County's district attorney made an unusual announcement that specific witnesses in the death of John O'Keefe "certainly did not commit murder or any crime that night."

Her attorneys have argued that someone else had to have killed O'Keefe and alleged a coverup.

In a recent court filing, the defense requests access to and the ability to independently test evidence that has been in possession of the Commonwealth since January 2022 — including samples taken from O'Keefe's clothing and person, and pieces of taillight.

Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey demanded that harassment of witnesses in the prosecution of Karen Read over the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, "needs to stop."

Defense lawyers claim that Read has been wrongfully denied access to evidence items over the duration of the case.

Read's team is also looking to get access to elements related to the law enforcement investigation, including photographs and handwritten notes related the recovery of taillight pieces, as well as investigatory notes.

There is expected to be a hearing in Read's case on Friday.