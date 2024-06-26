‘This is funny, Ms. Read?' Watch judge snap at Karen Read as jury deliberates

There was a dramatic exchange in Norfolk Superior Court Wednesday while the jury in the Karen Read trial deliberated the charges.

It ended with Judge Beverly Cannone snapping at Read: "Excuse me, this is funny, Ms. Read? All right, we're done."

Court reconvened about 10 a.m., without the jury present. Cannone asked what they were doing there, and defense attorney Alan Jackson argued that the verdict slip given to the jurors is inappropriate because of a lack of not guilty boxes on the slip for them to check.

Cannone explained that if jurors don't check the guilty block, the verdict reads not guilty.

"That is not how it should be, and it's over our strong objection. They need to see that there is a not guilty option," Jackson said.

But Cannone disagreed and said she thought the verdict slip was appropriate. As she was explaining that to Jackson, she appeared to notice a reaction from Read that she didn't appreciate, leading to her comment that ended the session.

NBC10 Boston is requesting a copy of the verdict sheet.

