List of Karen Read jurors impounded under new order from judge

The judge who oversaw the Karen Read case ordered on Monday, a week after declaring a mistrial, that the list of the jurors who took part in the proceeding will be impounded, meaning out of public view.

Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone said in her order that "there is a risk of immediate and irreparable injury should the list be made available to the public at this time," and cited the widespread coverage of the murder case, which has reached far beyond Massachusetts, and ongoing commentary on social media.

Read the order, which is set to expire in 10 days if it's not extended, below:

Cannone's order cited a 2015 Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruling in a murder case out of Middlesex County which establishes that who serves on juries in the commonwealth is a matter of public record for "jurors who have been empanelled and rendered a verdict in a criminal case." There are some rare exceptions as well.

There were two major developments in the Karen Read case Monday: her defense team filed a motion to dismiss two of the three against her, and lead investigator, Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor, was having hearing in the internal investigation into his conduct

Last week, clerks at Norfolk Superior Court told NBC10 Boston that the Karen Read jury list would not be released publicly.

It's unclear whether the list will become public 10 days from Monday.

The order was released hours after Read's legal team moved to dismiss two of the charges against her in the death of Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe — she's accused of second-degree murder, manslaughter while driving under the influence and leaving a scene of personal injury and death, to which she pleaded not guilty.

Read's legal team said they heard directly from a juror, and indirectly about the thinking of two others, that the panel was ready to find Read not guilty on two of the charges, including murder. It's not immediately clear if that's the case.

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said Monday it was reviewing the defense team's filing and anticipated responding.