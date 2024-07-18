Karen Read jury list impounded indefinitely as juror says, ‘I am frightened'

The judge in the Karen Read case won't release the names of the people who served on the deadlocked jury, she said in a filing Thursday, citing a juror whom the judge found to have a credible fear for her and her family's safety.

Earlier this month, Judge Beverly Cannone issued a temporary order keeping the jury list impounded, or out of public view, and she extended it indefinitely Thursday after a juror filed a motion to extend the order.

"I am frightened for my personal safety as a result of learning that someone associated with this case has been criminally charged with intimidation," the juror, listed under the pseudonym Juror Doe, said in the filing.

The juror wrote that, if their name and the others' were made public, "we will be constantly threatened and harassed and there will likely be a physical confrontation at some point."

Read the new court filings, including Juror Doe's letter, here:

The order comes amid an ongoing dispute involving how the jury might have voted if Cannone hadn't declared a mistrial in the case. Read's lawyers insist, citing jurors themselves, that two of the three charges against her in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, should be dismissed, while the prosecution says that would be inappropriate, and the charges shouldn't be dismissed.

The trial may be over, but Karen Read's defense lawyers are continuing to fight. They filed a new motion this week, arguing the judge declared a mistrial without warning or soliciting objections.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.