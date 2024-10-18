Head of Mass. State Police unit that investigated Karen Read transferred out

The Massachusetts State Police unit that investigated Karen Read is getting a new leader, weeks after a new leader took over the full agency.

Police announced Friday evening that Det. Lt. Brian Tully, who has been under internal investigation, has been transition to a different department for the time being and that the department is hiring for his old job

"Detective Lieutenant Tully will continue to be available to assist the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office with any cases in which he was previously involved," state police said in a statement, which noted that the investigation remained ongoing.

More state troopers with connections to the Karen Read case are the subjects of internal affairs investigations.

The statement said that new Massachusetts State Police Col. Geoffrey Noble decided the move "is in the best interest of the Department’s public safety mission," but didn't elaborate.

Read the full statement from Massachusetts State Police here:

The Massachusetts State Police has posted a vacancy for the position of unit commander of the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Colonel Noble has conducted an initial review and believes this decision is in the best interest of the Department’s public safety mission.

The unit commander oversees approximately 20 state troopers who investigate unattended deaths, narcotics and organized crime, sexual assault and abuse, larceny and related, financially motivated crimes. The unit also includes a digital evidence analysis lab processes digital evidence, such as computers and cellular phones from federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

The position was previously held by Detective Lieutenant Brian Tully who transitioned to a temporary assignment in the Division of Investigative Services. Detective Lieutenant Tully will continue to be available to assist the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office with any cases in which he was previously involved. Detective Lieutenant Tully remains the subject of an ongoing internal affairs investigation.