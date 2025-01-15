Massachusetts

Trooper Proctor, lead investigator in Karen Read case, to face state police trial board Wednesday

Trooper Michael Proctor, who has been suspended without pay since July, will face a trial board Wednesday after misconduct allegations came to light during the first Karen Read trial last summer

By Lauren Melendez

NBC Universal, Inc.

The lead investigator in the Karen Read murder case is facing a board of his colleagues Wednesday regarding misconduct allegations he has faced for his behavior during the high-profile investigation.

The trial board will take a fine tooth comb and weigh everything from state police's internal investigation of Trooper Michael Proctor, along with everything we learned during the first Read trial.

Proctor has been suspended without pay since July. He's a 10-year veteran of Massachusetts State Police who earned $102,000 as salary last year plus an additional $35,000 in other pay over the past two years.

Suspended Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor, the lead investigator in the Karen Read murder case who has admitted misconduct during the investigation, is due for an in-person hearing on the allegations against him. Here's what to expect.

Calls for Proctor's resignation have grown louder leading up to Wednesday's hearing after Gov. Maura Healey said she was "disgusted" by his actions.

The hearing isn't public but the department's new commander said he may immediately impose permanent discipline if Proctor is found responsible for the misconduct he's accused of, and that outcome will have immediate implications on how Read's second trial unfolds, along with any pending investigations that Proctor is a part of, including the trial for Brian Walshe.

More on Trooper Michael Proctor

Karen Read 7 hours ago

What to expect from Trooper Michael Proctor’s trial board hearing

Brian Walshe Jan 8

Brian Walshe has lengthy hearing over Proctor evidence in his murder case

Karen Read Sep 19, 2024

Karen Read case: What an internal investigation of a Proctor supervisor found

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsKaren ReadMichael Proctor
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us