After mistrial, Karen Read moves to dismiss 2 charges, including murder

Karen Read is moving to dismiss two of the three charges against her, including murder, with her attorneys saying they've heard the jury had unanimously concluded she was not guilty of either charge.

Read filed the motion to dismiss in Norfolk Superior Court on Monday, a week after a mistrial was declared in the murder case against her, leaving unresolved a case that's attracted attention far beyond Massachusetts — Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, during a snowstorm outside a Canton home in January 2022, though her team has maintained that she was framed.

Read was charged with murder in the second degree, manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor and leaving a scene of personal injury and death. When she declared the mistrial, Judge Beverly Cannone didn't provide any insight into how the jury voted.

But in Monday's filing, her lawyers wrote that they "began receiving unsolicited communications from three of the twelve deliberating jurors indicating in no uncertain terms that the jury had a firm 12-0 agreement that Ms. Read was not guilty of two of the three charges against her, including the charge of murder in the second degree."

The document was filed by two lawyers Read used throughout the trial, Alan Jackson and David Yannetti, as well as a new lawyer, Martin Weinberg, who was added to her team Monday as a limited appearance counsel.

In separate documents filed Monday, Jackson and Yannetti detail how they were informed about the jury's discussion. Jackson said one juror reached out to him directly on Tuesday after "seeing inaccurate reports about the 'split' among the jurors related to the mistrial," while Yannetti said he heard from two intermediaries who'd heard from jurors.

A representative for the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said Monday they were reviewing the motion, anticipated filing a response and looked forward to picking a new trial date — a hearing has already been scheduled for July 22 to set the date.

Read's previous attempts to have the case against her dismissed were denied.

Also Monday, the lead investigator in the case, Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor, was having a hearing on his future with the department.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.