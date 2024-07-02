What comes next after mistrial in Karen Read murder case?

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified Michael Proctor's wife as Courtney Proctor; Courtney is Michael's sister, Elizabeth is his wife.

The legal saga in the Karen Read murder trial has garnered attention nationwide — and now, it's prompting people to wonder what comes next, especially considering the lead investigator in the case, Massachusetts State Police trooper Michael Proctor, was relieved of duty.

Prosecutors say they intend to re-try the case, something the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office made clear minutes after Judge Beverly Cannone said, "I'm declaring a mistrial in this case."

A shocking end to the Read murder trial after five days and more than 27 hours of deliberations. The 12-person jury was unable to come to a unanimous decision.

The jury warned Cannone last week that consensus would be hard, but she sent them back to deliberate. On Monday, they simply had enough.

"To continue to deliberate would be futile," read a note from the jury's foreman.

A conclusion that left John O'Keefe's family emotional in court as they still long for justice for their loved one.

Outside, the defense celebrating what many would call a win, but they maintain their job is not yet finished.

We will learn more on July 22. That's when the judge set a status hearing to determine the next steps.

But after dozens of pieces of evidence and nine weeks of testimony from more than 70 witnesses, the question is, how likely will a different outcome be?

Throughout the trial, Proctor was in the spotlight for how he handled the investigation. His days on the witness stand also led to intense scrutiny.

Now, Proctor has been suspended amid an ongoing federal investigation into his actions. It would appear that the fallout from this case is far from over.

Just hours after Cannone declared a mistrial in the murder trial, Massachusetts State Police announced that it took immediate action to relieve Proctor of duty and formally transfer him out of the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office State Police Detective's Unit.

State police went on to say that this follows its previous decision to open an internal affairs investigation, after information about serious misconduct emerged in testimony at the trial.

We understand that under his collective bargaining agreement, five days' notice is required. So, this is effective on Sunday, July 7.

NBC10 Investigators Kathy Curran was the only reporter to speak with Proctor after the mistrial was declared Monday.

"Trooper Proctor, Kathy Curran from NBC10," said NBC10 Investigators Kathy Curran.

"Get the (expletive) off my lawn!" yelled Proctor.

Curran continued, "We'd like to ask you some questions. Do you think your actions impacted the outcome of the trial?"

"Get off our lawn," said Proctor's wife, Elizabeth Proctor.

"I'm not on your lawn, I'm on the street. Do you have anything you'd like to say?" asked Curran.

"I fully support my husband. Karen Read is a murderer," said Elizabeth.

In a statement, Read's defense attorney David Yannetti said, "Conduct has consequences. DA Morrissey backed this misogynist corrupt cop, and 2 hours after he announced he will pursue a second trial against an innocent woman, [state police announced Proctor] has been relieved of duty 'because of serious misconduct that emerged in [his] testimony.'"

We understand Proctor is entitled to a "duty status hearing." That's where a decision will be made about his status in the state police.

