Here's how Karen Read says she's feeling as she awaits jury's verdict

The Karen Read murder trial, which has intrigued people around the world, is now in the hands of the jury.

The trial has been underway for more than two months, and now we're approaching the end.

Read is accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O'Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow. Her defense team claims it was a cover-up by law enforcement.

Read's team was visibly caught off guard Tuesday by the crowds and media outlets from all over the world in Dedham, Massachusetts.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"Karen how are you feeling leaving court today," asked NBC10 Boston reporter Kirsten Glavin.

"I don't know if nerves are the right word, uh, anticipation and —" said Read before defense attorney Alan Jackson intervened, saying, "Excuse us, excuse us. It's a little overwhelming."

Emotions were at an all-time high for Read and her defense team leaving the entire murder trial in the hands of the jury.

A sea of pink surrounded Karen Read and her defense team Tuesday outside Norfolk Superior Court as the case was put in the hands of the jury.

Outside of court, hundreds of supporters lined the streets around the courthouse wearing pink and holding signs.

"A not guilty verdict is coming back. I mean, the evidence showed it," said one of Read's supporters.

Also leaving were members of the Albert family and Jennifer McCabe who all testified have declined to comment.

Inside the courthouse, during closing arguments, Read's defense summarized an alleged conspiracy to frame Read for O'Keefe's death.

"Conflicts of interest? Doesn't matter. Just look the other way. Magic hairs, magic glass, look the other way. Late night calls and Google searches, falsified affidavits, inverted videos and butt dials galore, just look the other way," said Jackson.

The Commonwealth laid out a timeline of events from the drinks at the bar, to voicemails left on O'Keefe's phone.

Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally asked jurors to stick to the facts.

"What the constellation of the facts and the evidence ineluctably demonstrate here, is that the defendant drove her vehicle in reverse, 24.2 miles per hour, 62 and a half feet, struck Mr. O'Keefe, causing those catastrophic head injuries, leaving him incapacitated," said Lally before the judge stopped him for going over the allotted time.

National and international media crews were at the courthouse to cover the verdict on top of the hundreds of supporters already standing by.