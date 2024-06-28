Canton Confidential: This podcast brings you every twist in the Karen Read case

The Karen Read murder trial has been among the most talked-about and polarizing cases in Greater Boston in recent memory — and our podcast, Canton Confidential, takes you through everything to know, day-by-day.

Canton Confidential brings you highlights from each day in court, expert analysis and in-depth details surrounding the death of John O'Keefe, charges against Read and the defense's claims of a massive coverup that frames Read in the murder of her boyfriend in January 2022.

As jury deliberations continue in the Read case, anticipation is growing as to what the verdict will be for 44-year-old, who is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

The charges stem from the death of Boston police officer O'Keefe, whom Read was dating. He was found dead in the lawn of another Boston officer in Canton on a snowy morning, after a night of drinking at local bars with a group of people. Read was accused of backing into him with her Lexus SUV, but her team of lawyers have alleged a large-scale coverup by law enforcement, saying that someone else is responsible for O'Keefe's killing.

