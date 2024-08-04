Karen Read supporters standout in cities across Mass.

There's a hearing scheduled this week on the defense's motion to dismiss two of the three charges against Karen Read, which is why supporters in dozens of communities were out in full force Sunday across Massachusetts.

From Holyoke in western Mass. to Dedham to Dighton, there were signs of support in 32 different standout locations, and Read showed up at least one location to personally thank her supporters.

"It means the world to our family to have complete strangers like this who obviously recognize that Karen's innocent and they've all come together week after week," Read's cousin, Kelly Read, said.

"We're all bringing attention at the same time to what's going on in Norfolk County and against Karen Read," supporter Paul Cristoforo said.

Since Read's trial ended in a mistrial, there have been a few new developments. The defense has claimed five jurors reached out to say the group reached not guilty verdicts on two of the three charges against her, including the most serious of second-degree murder.

Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV.

The only charge the jurors who've come forward say they're divided on is manslaughter. Right now, a retrial is scheduled for Jan. 27, 2025.

Judge Beverly Cannone is set to hear arguments on the defense's motion to dismiss the two charges — second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a deadly crash — next Friday.

Legal analyst Peter Elikann weighed in last week, saying, "The judge here was very frank and honest when she said that whatever decision she makes on this, she assumes that the other side is going to want to bring this to the appeals courts.”

"Hopefully, Judge Cannone does the right thing and at least throws out those two indictments, one and three," Cristoforo said.

Read's supporters and family say they'll keep holding these standouts including a national one on Sept. 7.