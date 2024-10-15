Karen Read

Karen Read trial: Prosecution seeks to re-test SUV for more data

"This evidence may be exculpatory or inculpatory," the prosecution writes in its filing, dated Thursday and obtained by NBC10 Boston Tuesday

By Asher Klein

Prosecutors believe some data from Karen Read's SUV, which they say fatally struck her boyfriend John O'Keefe in January of 2022, may still be recovered, and they say it could help prove — or disprove — their case ahead of the retrial.

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office explained that a new expert believes that the data taken by their previous from the Lexus was incomplete, and that more data may be recoverable.

Prosecutors requested a hearing within 14 days to get approval for the testing.

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to Read's attorneys for comment.

Read the filing here:

Read is accused of ramming into O’Keefe with her SUV and leaving him for dead in a January 2022 snowstorm. She claims that she was framed for her boyfriend's death.

Her two-month trial ended in July when a judge declared a mistrial, and a second trial is scheduled for Jan. 27. A "Dateline" episode on the case is due to air Friday.

