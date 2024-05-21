Crucial witness in Karen Read trial to return to stand: Watch live at 9 a.m.

Week four of testimony begins Tuesday in the Karen Read trial, with a highly anticipated witness back on the stand.

Jurors are expected to gain more insight into the moments where Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe was found dead outside a Canton, Massachusetts, home.

Jennifer McCabe will be back on the stand Tuesday. She was with Read when they found O'Keefe's body on the lawn of 34 Fairview Rd the morning of Jan. 29, 2022.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, has been charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, in the death of O'Keefe, 46, her boyfriend. She has pleaded not guilty and is free on bond. The 16-year police veteran was found unresponsive outside the home of a fellow Boston police officer.

In court last week, McCabe testified, "Ms. Read stated she had hit him."

After hearing this stunning testimony last week, jurors in the Read trial are back in the court Tuesday, where the defense is looking forward to a cross-examination of McCabe.

Testifying Friday, key witness Jennifer McCabe said she Googled how long it takes to die in the cold at the request of Karen Read after they found John O'Keefe's body, not at 2:27 a.m. as the defense has argued.

"There are more holes in her story than a fishing net, so I will focus on all the holes," said defense attorney Alan Jackson.

Outside court Friday, the defense told NBC10 Boston they plan to ask more questions about a Google search on McCabe's phone, where she attempted to Google, "How long does it take to die in the cold?"

McCabe was at 34 Fairview Rd the night before but says she was asked to do the search by Read after the pair found O'Keefe's body. The defense says somethings not adding up.

"That Google search was at 2:27 in the morning, that is when the Google search happened, you will find out why we know that in short order," said Jackson.

Meanwhile, the judge does have some concerns about the pace of this trial, specifically how long its taking. She plans to look into some changes.

