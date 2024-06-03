Jurors in the murder trial of Karen Read are returning to the courtroom Monday morning, where they'll face a full day of testimony with extended hours.

Jurors will return to the courtroom after being on break since last week, when they heard from medical experts about Read's level of intoxication the morning John O'Keefe was found dead and from O'Keefe's niece and nephew who testified they heard frequent arguments between the two.

Read is accused of hitting O'Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die on the lawn of 34 Fairview Road in Canton, Massachusetts. Her defense says she's being framed.

After O'Keefe's body was found, Read began acting erratically, according to testimony, which led to her being admitted to Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Blood work done there revealed she had a .081 blood alcohol concentration around 9 a.m. That's slightly above the legal driving limit.

John O'Keefe's niece and nephew, both minors, testified off-camera in the murder trial against Karen Read.

However, a forensic toxicologist says if Read had her last drink at 12:45 a.m., her BAC around the time O'Keefe was hit would have been 0.13with a maximum of 0.29.

"It's just so that encompass essentially anybody within the general population, that they would be somewhere in between that lower limit and that upper limit," said Nicholas Roberts, former toxicology unit employee at Massachusetts State Police crime lab.

Monday will be a full day of testimony with a shortened lunch break but there's no court Tuesday. Wednesday will be a full day, Thursday a half day and then no court on Friday.