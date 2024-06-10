High-ranking Mass. State Police trooper to return to stand in Karen Read trial

The Karen Read murder trial is set to resume Monday.

Read is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV and leaving him for dead in a snowbank in Canton, Massachusetts.

The defendant has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and other charges. Her defense team argues that she has been framed by someone who beat O'Keefe to death inside the home and that the homeowner's relationship with local and state police tainted their investigation.

One of the investigators on this case with the Massachusetts State Police will be back on the stand Monday, with the defense continuing to cross-examine him.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Watch the Karen Read trial live on nbcboston.com, NECN, NBC Boston streaming platforms (including Roku, Peacock and Samsung TV) and NBC10 Boston's YouTube page. Every night of the trial at 7 p.m., come back for analysis and more.



Email questions to canton.confidential@nbcuni.com.

Much of the focus of Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik's testimony, at least under cross-examination, has been the video of Read's SUV when it was brought into the Canton Police Department to be examined.

The prosecution contends Read struck and killed O'Keefe with her SUV, breaking her passenger side taillight. The defense contends the taillight was broken when she backed into O'Keefe's vehicle in his driveway that morning, which was caught on Ring video.

The sallyport video has been scrutinized by the defense for being edited in such a way that it jumps from one moment in time to another, seemingly showing people appearing or disappearing throughout the video.

It's also inverted – as seen on the backwards number "4" on the garage bay door.

The defense hammered Bukhenik with questions on why it wasn't described as inverted during direct examination, and walking the jury back through that testimony so they reframe where the driver side is versus the passenger side.

He appears to be going towards the rear passenger side of the vehicle, although it does not appear, so because the video is inverted, a mirror image, that's where he's going," said Bukhenik.

We're expecting an extended day of testimony Monday until about 4:30 p.m.

The sixth week of the highly-publicized Karen Read murder trial has come to an end, with many prosecution witnesses remaining before the defense presents its case. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston