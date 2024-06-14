Karen Read

Testimony in the Karen Read trial resumes Friday: Watch live at 9 a.m.

The jury in the Karen Read murder trial will hear another full day of testimony Friday

There will be another full day of testimony Friday in the Karen Read murder trial, following a day focused on cell phone records and DNA recovered from where Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe was found dead.

Massachusetts State Police Det. Lt. Brian Tully was on the stand Thursday. A forensic DNA analyst also testified a piece of hair from Read’s SUV matched DNA samples found on shattered taillight pieces from the same vehicle, and those samples matched O'Keefe's DNA.

Outside of court, NBC10 Boston asked Read how she thinks this trial is going.

"Have you made a decision about if you're going to be testifying?" NBC10 Boston's Kirsten Glavin asked.

"I haven't, I'll do whatever is required," Read said. "It's up to the attorneys."

"How are you feeling about how this is going so far," asked Glavin.

"Really well, really well," replied Read.

There's also new reaction to the vulgar text messages from lead state police investigator in this case, trooper Michael Proctor.

"It's terrible ... it's completely unprofessional. It does harm, frankly, to the dignity and the integrity of the work of men and women across the State Police and law enforcement. So, as a former attorney general and as governor, I am disgusted by that," said Gov. Maura Healey.

Proctor's text messages could lead to more fallout in every case he’s previously worked on. 

Prosecutors called scientists and DNA analysts to the stand Thursday in the murder trial against Karen Read; meanwhile, outside, a protester was dressed as a red Solo cup.

