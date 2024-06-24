Defense nears closing arguments in Karen Read trial: Watch live

Tensions continue to escalate in and outside Norfolk Superior Court over the Karen Read murder trial.

It's the beginning of the end of the trial, as the defense looks to wrap their case this week.

Read's defense team told NBC10 Boston they only have three witnesses left to call, and the expectation is they could rest their case by mid-week.

Setting the stage for closing arguments and deliberation nearly 900 days after John O'Keefe's body was found. Read is accused of hitting O'Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow. She claims it was a cover-up by law enforcement.

Perhaps one of the biggest days of trial was last Friday. After the prosecution rested, the defense took over, putting Dr. Marie Russell — a retired forensic pathologist — on the stand.

When O'Keefe was found dead on Jan. 29, 2022, he was found with abrasions on his arms. Russell reviewed the autopsy report and pictures of O'Keefe after his death.

"Is it your opinion, based on a reasonable degree of medical certainty that these injuries were from an animal attack, possibly a large dog," asked defense attorney Alan Jackson.

"Yes," said Russell.

Now, this is an important because the homeowner of the home where O'Keefe was found in front of, Brian Albert, had a dog named Chloe, who he described on the stand as being aggressive. However, he claims O'Keefe never came into his house that night.

More pathologists are expected to be on the stand Monday.

Dr. Frank Sheridan testifies for the defense

Dr. Frank Sheridan, a retired physician and forensic pathologist, was the first defense witness on Monday.

