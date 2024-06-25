Closing arguments to begin in Karen Read murder trial: Watch live at 9 a.m.

It's the final countdown now in the Karen Read murder trial.

Closing arguments will begin Tuesday, with jury deliberations expected to get underway later in the day.

After nine weeks of trial and testimony from nearly 70 witnesses, Read's defense team rested their case in her murder trial Monday afternoon.

A stage has now been set for closing remarks in the murder trial. NBC10's Kirsten Glavin caught up with Read after Monday's proceedings.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Watch the Karen Read trial live on nbcboston.com, NECN, NBC Boston streaming platforms (including Roku, Peacock and Samsung TV) and NBC10 Boston's YouTube page. Every night of the trial at 7 p.m., come back for analysis and more.



Email questions to canton.confidential@nbcuni.com.

"I'm ready to be done with this. It's been a long haul, it's been my third year. I've worked on this case every day since January 29th," said Read.

Two years, four months and 26 days later, a 12-person jury will now decide her fate.

Read is accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O'Keefe, with her SUV while dropping him off at a Canton, Massachusetts, home and leaving him to die in the snow.

Her defense claims she is being framed. And just before wrapping up their case, their most important witnesses — a doctor and two crash analysis experts — all testified that it's a possible a coverup.

"What is your opinion or conclusion as to whether the damage to the taillight was caused by striking John O'Keefe's head?" asked defense attorney Alan Jackson.

"From a damage standpoint, it was inconsistent," said Dr. Daniel Michael Wolfe, director of accident reconstruction at ARCCA.

"If it's a significant impact at all, you're going to ger bruising and we don't have any bruising here," said Dr. Frank Sheridan, a retired medical examiner and forensic pathologist,

"I mean, that's the whole issue. There's no evidence to indicate what may have allegedly occurred in this case," SAID Dr. Andrew Rentschler, a biomechanical engineer and accident reconstructionist with ARCCA.

The defense and prosecution will each be given one hour for their closing arguments. After, we expect the jury to be given instructions by the judge before they are released to deliberate.

Jurors will soon deliberate after eight weeks of testimony in the murder trial against Karen Read.