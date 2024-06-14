Here's why the Karen Read courtroom video was temporarily shut off Friday

If you're looking for the Karen Read trial video, we have an update on what happened Friday morning.

It was a bit chaotic in the courtroom, we're understanding. It seemed that the court's pool camera caught a glimpse of a juror walking into court on Friday morning. Because of that, Judge Beverly Cannone was not allowing a video livestream of the proceedings.

Testimony began about 10:35 a.m., with only an audio feed provided. A court-provided video feed returned around 11 a.m. — watch the stream here.

You can also follow along with NBC10 Boston analyst and commentator Sue O'Connel on X as she provides live updates from court.