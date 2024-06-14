Karen Read

Here's why the Karen Read courtroom video was temporarily shut off Friday

It's been a bit of a chaotic morning in the courtroom

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you're looking for the Karen Read trial video, we have an update on what happened Friday morning.

It was a bit chaotic in the courtroom, we're understanding. It seemed that the court's pool camera caught a glimpse of a juror walking into court on Friday morning. Because of that, Judge Beverly Cannone was not allowing a video livestream of the proceedings.

Testimony began about 10:35 a.m., with only an audio feed provided. A court-provided video feed returned around 11 a.m. — watch the stream here.

You can also follow along with NBC10 Boston analyst and commentator Sue O'Connel on X as she provides live updates from court.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More on the Karen Read trial

Karen Read 8 hours ago

Testimony in the Karen Read trial continues Friday: Watch live

Karen Read 14 hours ago

Will Karen Read testify in her own defense? Here's what she told us

This article tagged under:

Karen Read
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us